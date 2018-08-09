Hip-Hop Beef: Tekashi69 Gets Disrespectful With YG “Suck My F***in’ D**k”, YG Responds

Image via Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic/Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Tekashi69 And YG Beef Heats Up On Instagram

Things between Tekashi69 and YG have reached a fever pitch and while we wish everyone health and wealth, this seems like its going to end badly.

Earlier this week on The Breakfast Club, YG was asked about his line on the song “Suu Whoop” addressing what he calls “the pink hair Blood s#!t”.

Here’s what he had to say according to HotNewHipHop:

“Man why ya’ll wanna talk about the 6ix9ine n***a,” says YG, a sly smirk on his face. “The lil n***a was playing with too much of the real s**t.” Charlamagne proceeds to show YG some recent shade 6ix9ine threw at YG’s “Big Bank,” prompting a look of mild annoyance from the Young Gangsta. “He somewhere hiding though,” says YG, before admitting “he don’t like all that s**t.” Clearly, YG doesn’t want his name to be mentioned in 6ix9ine’s Instagram antics. YG proceeds to wax poetic on the merits of staying real, claiming he’ll put it all on the line in the name of preserving his honor.

There was no way 6ix9ine was gonna miss an opportunity to troll someone. Last night Tekashi responded to YG in the most disrespectful way possible via his Instagram page.

YG had a very calm-yet-ominous response. Flip the page to peep.