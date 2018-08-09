Black Ink Crew Chicago Ep. 10: 9Mag & Loyal Ink Catch Fade In Jamaica (Lily’s IG Celebrates Junior’s Firing) [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Last night on #BICC, Junior punched a female in Jamaica when Loyal Ink scrapped with 9Mag in the streets. Also, it’s a new day for Don and Ashley…
Turn the pages and enjoy the fades.
You can hide behind the edits homie 🤷🏽♀️ we all know what you did . That’s why you fired 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 cause they don’t play when a man puts his hands on a female 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ yeah i ran up, yeah i ain’t always right but why “poke the bear” when you clearly “enjoying a vacation” with your lady . He wanted attention, he got it …. NOW YOU FIRED 😆