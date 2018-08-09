Knuckle Up: Farrah Abraham Set To Box Forgotten “Flavor Of Love” Star Hoopz In Atlantic City

Hoopz Set To Fight Farrah Abraham In Atlantic City

Remember Hoopz????

Teem Mom star Farrah Abraham and a team of celebrity boxing promotors have been anxiously trying to find her a worthy opponent. After sending six-figure offers to Paris Hilton and Lindsey Lohan and getting turned down, Farrah has secured Nikki “Hoopz” Alexander to get beatdown a fight. Previously, Teyana Taylor and Chanel West Coast were also made offers, but not for the grang amounts offered to Lindsey and Paris, they too said “nah” to the career reality star.

According to The Blast, the fight is set to go down November 10 at the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel, there will be eight other bouts before the main event with Farrah and Hoopz. So yea, unfortunately it doesn’t sound televised. But if you could, would you be watching this ranDUMBness???

We did a little snooping and Hoopz is already promoting the show down.

Hoopz still looks fit enough to whoop someone’s azz, she’s also still pretty. Hit the flip to see how she’s living now…