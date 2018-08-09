Not So Fast! Safaree Says He’ll Reveal The REAL Truth About Him & Lyrica—But Is Lyrica Hiding Another Secret?

Not so fast Ray J…

Safaree Speaks On Lyrica Anderson

Remember when we told you that slippery scalped, hat rearranging Ray J tricked Safaree into confessing about what went down between him and Lyrica on LHHH???

Wellllll, Safaree’s speaking out on the scene and telling fans that while he said “he didn’t mean for it to happen”—he didn’t exactly confess to smashing his friend A-1’s wife.

And I still didn't answer… you'll get the answer soon — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 7, 2018

And he retweeted a fan and flat out denied saying he “smashed.”

Hmmmmm, is this a case of some tricky “Love & Hip Hop” editing again? All Safaree said was, “I didn’t mean for it to happen”—we just don’t know what “it” means.

All the while Safaree’s playing coy about the Lyrica Anderson smashing rumor, fans are convinced that Lyrica’s hiding an even BIGGER secret.

See what we mean on the flip.