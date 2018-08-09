Not So Fast! Safaree Says He’ll Reveal The REAL Truth About Him & Lyrica—But Is Lyrica Hiding Another Secret?
Safaree Speaks On Lyrica Anderson
Remember when we told you that slippery scalped, hat rearranging Ray J tricked Safaree into confessing about what went down between him and Lyrica on LHHH???
Wellllll, Safaree’s speaking out on the scene and telling fans that while he said “he didn’t mean for it to happen”—he didn’t exactly confess to smashing his friend A-1’s wife.
And he retweeted a fan and flat out denied saying he “smashed.”
Hmmmmm, is this a case of some tricky “Love & Hip Hop” editing again? All Safaree said was, “I didn’t mean for it to happen”—we just don’t know what “it” means.
All the while Safaree’s playing coy about the Lyrica Anderson smashing rumor, fans are convinced that Lyrica’s hiding an even BIGGER secret.
See what we mean on the flip.
Rumors are swirling that Lyrica’s actually expecting her first child with her husband A-1 which would explain why she’s virtually absent on social media and only posting throwback photos.
Fans could very well be right. Lyrica was spotted in June doing promo for the BET Awards while rocking an oversized hoodie.
A hoodie in JUNE in L.A.????
Not only that, later that month she was spotted holding hands with her hubby that she claims she’s just in a “business relationship with” while they work out their differences.
Hmmmmmm, is that a bump?
Do YOU think Lyrica’s revealing her pregnancy on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood?”
Safaree’s still playing coy.
Knocked up or nah???