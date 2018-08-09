Funny Dudes Are Winning: Meet The Bae Who Has Shiggy Swearing Off All These Other Internet Mamis For Good
- By Bossip Staff
Shiggy’s Bae Is Bae
In case you missed it, viral internet sensation Shiggy had to publicly swear off side women on these here social media streets after some thirsies put him on blast. As soon as his apology hit the net, everyone knew it was because of his bae, but who is she? Well, we got you covered.
Hit the flip to see the slimmy thick woman who is making an honest man out of Shiggy.