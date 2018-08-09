Swirl Route: Is Star Wideout DeAndre Hopkins Smashing Iggy Azalea’s Kreamy Kookaburra Kakes To Smithereens?
The DeAndre & Iggy Show Is Shattering The Internet
Big Booty Build-A-Becky Iggy Azalea has the internet in a tizzy over her budding swirlationship-turned-somethingship with star Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins that was on and now apparently off in a delicious dating saga that we’re suddenly obsessed with.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over DeAndre and Iggy’s on-now-off swirlationship on the flip.
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne ___________________________ #TSRBaeWatch: #Roommates, looks like #IggyAzalea is dating #HoustonTexans star wide-receiver #DeAndreHopkins! ____________________________ Thanks to some screen shots from @Sportsgossip_com, a few days ago DeAndre commented under a post on his Instagram when a fan asked if he was dating Iggy. To which he responded: “Yes indeed.” The pair have been keeping things very lowkey, but they’ve been liking and commenting under each other’s pics! ____________________________ Anyway, good for them! SWIPE to see more pics. (📸: @gettyimages)
But then this happened… FUMMMMBLLLLLLEEEEEEEEE
Sooo maybe DeIggy aren’t a thing after all
Either way, Twitter is Twittering…
Feature photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images/C Flanigan/Getty Images