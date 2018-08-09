Who Said Dat? Youtube Vlogger Says Dousing Boobs With Toothpaste Makes Them Bigger

Featured Image via Getty

Youtube Blogger Says Rubbing Toothpaste On Breasts Makes Them Bigger

Everyday, there’s a new beauty trend that makes absolutely zero sense to try — but people hop on the bandwagon anyway because it’s the cool thing to do.

Beauty Blogger Naturalbeauty556 has all the young girls out here with minty fresh breasts, thanks to her video, titled “Tighten Sagging Breasts in Just 5 Days Using Toothpaste”.

You can bet your bottom dollar that although people may be laughing about the bizarre beauty trend, some folks have tried it.

I just watched this random video where it explained how applying vaseline on your breasts for 30 days will make them grow. Its either this or a breast augmentation in a couple of years. Imma try it and let yall know if i see a difference in 30 days… — Chyna Blue 🦋 (@chynablue_) July 27, 2018

But the myth has been debunked. Plastic surgeon Christopher Inglefield told the U.K. Sun,

“Your breasts may end up smelling minty fresh, but it’s highly unlikely there will be any growth. This bizarre advice simply preys on the many women who are unhappy with the size of their breasts and who might resort to bizarre ‘miracle fixes’ to find a solution to their problem.”

So if you don’t have the coins to go under the knife, and the toothpaste method isn’t doing you justice, it may just be a sign to step your bra game up.

Stay woke.