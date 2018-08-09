The Racist Audacity: Black Man Gets Beaten With Bike Lock And Called N-Word In D.C.

Crusty Pale Peeps Strike Again

It seems the racists in D.C. are already getting amped up ahead of the Unite the Right (a.k.a white supremacist) rally this weekend. According to The Cut reports one local man, Maxim Smith, 24, is facing a hate crime charge after allegedly beating a Black guy across the head with a bicycle lock…all while repeatedly screaming the N-word.

Ketchazo Paho was the man who had to suffer such pasty rage and he told ABC7 News the gash was so deep that he needed 18 stitches!

