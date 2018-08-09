#BlackInkCrewCHi: Slizzard Jamaica Brawl Costs Junior’s Job…But Does THIS Prove He NEVER Hit Reese?
#BlackInkCrewCHI’s Junior Tries To Set Record Straight About Hitting Reese…But He Was Still Fired
Last night’s Black Ink Crew Chicago episode was a whole island MESS. A literally street fight broke out between the two shops, Loyal Ink and 9Mag and it seemed to pop off because of exes Lily and Junior. Lily stalled off on Junior’s girl Adriana, who she said was ‘talking sh*t” on social media about her. Apparently, the girl was living with Junior while they were messing around last season…
In any case, the fight got super NASTY when newcomer Reese (Lily’s girl) got her hair pulled in the melee and punched in the face two times. She wailed, claiming it was Junior who did it. In response, Don hemmed Junior up like a kid and told him to stop hitting women.
At the end of the scuffle, Junior and his chick had fought with security, and Jr.’s belligerent behavior worsened at the house. This crazy night in Jamaica actually costed him his job. But Junior says “not so fast!”
The tattoo artist claims he NEVER hit Reese, and he’s slowing down the footage to PROVE it. Swipe and take a look at the video…
WE GOOD OVER HERE LOVE, thanks tho. Swipe* before ya lie and say someone hit you watch in slow mo. As for Reese don’t claim someone hit you when you got your hair snatched by my woman looking opposite ways making false accusations to make your self look better SHOW ME THE FOOTAGE. For anyone who seen it you saw me going after @bishop__don ran straight passed Reese. So that’s that. Believe me if i hit you twice your face woulda looked like Ryan’s lip. 😂😂😂(sorry ryan😢) House full of yes man ppl. RE WATCH IT. Just wait till the next few EP’s mf get Called out in lies and caught in the lie. Gracias perros.
Do you see what Junior sees??? A fan of the show actually presented her own slowed down footage to debunk Reese’s claims Junior hit her, take a look.
Do YOU think the videos prove Junior is innocent of hitting Reese?
Adriana, Juniors girlfriend and Lily have more to say, after the flip.