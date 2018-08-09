Sorry Shaunie: Guess Which Basketball Wife Skipped The Reunion

Jennifer Williams Skips “Basketball Wives” Season 7 Reunion

WELP! A certain Basketball Wife couldn’t take the heat from this tumultuous season and skipped the show’s season 7 reunion.

According to ttheJasmineBRAND.com, Jennifer Williams did NOT attend the Basketball Wives reunion taping that took place this week in Los Angeles.

“She didn’t show up and didn’t tell anyone that she wasn’t coming,” a source told them. “Everyone was surprised.”

So far Jenn hasn’t spoken out on skipping the reunion but it MIGHT be because she’s worried about being interrogated about her role in that super messy Evelyn Lozada rumor.

As previously reported Jennifer and Tami Roman revealed that they heard rumors Evelyn Lozada slept with Shaunie’s ex.

While Jennifer skipped the reunion, the other ladies are teasing their looks for the showdown.

