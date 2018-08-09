Where The Weed At? Police Find $1 Million Worth Of Pot Hidden In Truck Full Of Lettuce

Florida Men Arrested For Transporting Pounds Of Weed Hidden In Lettuce

You’d think that by 2018, drug smugglers would be better at what they do. But apparently, even the professionals still have a lot to learn.

On Wednesday, Indiana police arrested two men after they discovered roughly 260 pounds of marijuana among the shipment of lettuce during a routine commercial vehicle inspection.

Indiana State Police say $1M worth of pot was found hidden in fresh lettuce in a tractor-trailer https://t.co/J5XEXhUApD — IndyStar (@indystar) August 9, 2018

ABC 10 News reports:

Jorge Blanco Diaz, 33, of Miami, and Adan Labanino, 40, of Cutler Bay, face felony charges of drug dealing. The men were en route to Colorado, where marijuana sales are legal.

The South Florida natives are currently being held at Putnam County Jail.