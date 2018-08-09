Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Praises Dak Prescott For Anthem Stance “I’m So Proud” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images for DirecTV/Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
Jerry Jones Is “Proud” Of Dak Prescott For Standing
Dak Prescott got dragged off “the big house” porch by us, Twitter, TV pundits, athletes and the ancestors when he made his comments about how the national anthem is the “wrong place, wrong time” to protest police brutality against people of color.
However, there was one person who couldn’t be happier with Dak’s statement, Jerry Jones. The Cowboy’s owner spoke to TMZ about how proud he was of his (half) African-American stud.
Massah Jerry shole is happy with his good ole boy….
