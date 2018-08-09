Boss: ‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Will Fire You If You Utter These Words To Her
The Teenage Go-Getter Left Her Agent Jobless
Someone tried to slow down young hustla Marsai Martin‘s grind and it cost them their employment.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 13-year-old black-ish star was once told by an agent that she should “just chill and take a break” during a hiatus period from black-ish.
It was cute advice.
But Marsai already had boss plans on her shmood board.
She fired her then-agent and moved on to someone who understood the vision. Now Marsai is executive producing 2019’s Little, a movie idea she conceived that was inspired by Tom Hanks’ Big movie. She will be starring in the Universal feature alongside a little someone named Issa Rae.
The folks behind the 2017 hit Girls Trip, Will Packer and James Lopez, will also be producing Little along with black-ish creator Kenya Barris.
So yea…Marsai don’t got time to “take a break.”
Get on her level agents.
You will get fired.