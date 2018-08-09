Tweaker Gives Birth In Burger King Toilet Bowl While Baby Daddy Gets Litty In Parking Lot

Heroin Addict Gives Birth In Burger King Restroom

Life came at Elizabeth Sanders faster than you can say “have it your way” when she overdosed on what appeared to be heroin in a Waverly, Ohio Burger King last Friday. The pregnant 26-year-old caught the attention of the fast food restaurant’s manager, as she’d been “speaking incoherently” while “holed up in a handicap stall for an ‘extended period,'” Miami Herald reports.

When paramedics arrived, Sanders was sitting on the toilet with blood all over the stall and drugs on the floor. Though she told them she’d miscarried, her newborn child was actually alive—Jesus be a fence!—and resting face up in the water.

According to the site, “The baby was in fair condition, and was eventually moved to the hospital’s nursery. Emergency room officials had to give Sanders Narcan, a drug to reverse overdoses, police said.”

So where was Sanders’ baby’s daddy the whole time? Passed out on drugs in the Burger King parking lot, police said.

It’s a divine miracle that they all made it through such a horrible situation. One question: will they get free food for life like this kid who was born at Chic-Fil-A, or is that asking for too much?