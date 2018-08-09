Kim Kardashian Klaims She Hid 20.5 Karat Kris Humphries Ring Away From Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially became a couple in 2012 — but it’s no secret that the famous lovers have been plotting their union ever since Kim was married to Kris Humphries.

Now the “happily” married couple can look back and laugh at the ridiculous moments they had before getting together. Like the time Kim tried to hide from Kanye the $2 million wedding ring she got from Kris. She stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood and revealed,

“I’ve never told this story before. [Kanye and I] both end up both at the Soho House and he sat at my table. I had my big ring on [because I was married at the time]. I talk with my hands a lot, so I’m talking with my hands and I just see him looking at my ring. And his face would just get heartbroken. So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner. “

The rest is Kardashian-West-Humphries-Rose-Trump history.

And shout out to Northie for the hard hitting questions.