Aint Isht Couple Hits Up Walmart Parking Lot To Savagely Shaboink In Broad Daylight

Couple Caught In Sex Act In Walmart Parking Lot

32-year-old Frank Nei—A.K.A Frank, the Freakity Freak Freak—was in danger of losing his wife, so he tapped into his inner Superhead and went to extreme lengths to get her back. Despite a court order that demanded they stay away from each other after a 2017 domestic assault case, Shantell Nei was caught getting the bob scoodles in a Walmart parking lot this past Saturday…in broad daylight.

Daily Mail reports that while authorities couldn’t smell any alcohol, the married couple “really seemed out of it” according to police. Apparently, Frank had been drinking earlier in the day and Shantell, who was driving, admitted to taking sleeping medication because “she wanted to perform a sex act on him” as well. Her alcohol levels were also at a .17, the site states.

Kinky Shantell was cited for driving while impaired and driving after suspension, Freaky Franky was charged with violating the court order to stay away from his wife, and they were both charged with indecent exposure.