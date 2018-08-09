Teyana Taylor Makes Baby Junie The Star Of Her Show And We Are Stuck Off The Preciousness

Teyana Taylor Sings Unreleased Verse From “Never Would Have Made It” To Daughter

Teyana Taylor hit the stage in Atlanta this week for her Later That Night tour with Jeremih and surprised fans by performing the previously unreleased verse to “Never Would Have Made It” directly to her daughter Junie, who was in the audience with her godparents, Shannon and Monica Brown.

How cute is she?

Junie even climbed on stage with her mom towards the end.

She’s not afraid of crowds at all. Do y’all think Junie is more likely to be a future WNBA star or musician? Or both?

Hit the flip for more irresistible preciousness.