Teyana Taylor Makes Baby Junie The Star Of Her Show And We Are Stuck Off The Preciousness
Teyana Taylor Sings Unreleased Verse From “Never Would Have Made It” To Daughter
Teyana Taylor hit the stage in Atlanta this week for her Later That Night tour with Jeremih and surprised fans by performing the previously unreleased verse to “Never Would Have Made It” directly to her daughter Junie, who was in the audience with her godparents, Shannon and Monica Brown.
I cried singing this to you & im crying reposting this beautiful moment captured by ya god mommy @monicabrown & god Papi @__shannon__brown__ holdin it down!!😩😩I love you so much baby @babyjunie4 you are my world & beyond 💕 #KTSE #LaterThatNightTour #TheVerseYallDidntGetToHear LYRICS: You gave me new life When I gave you life I had you on the bathroom floor For the first time I found true love One make mistake and it could’ve went wrong I had Iman by my side Making sure I was breathing right Cut the umbilical cord With the beats right Crazy crazy crazy story story Things can change before we know it Know it know it I’ll never be the same Person I was before you came You made me a better woman I had to be better for you
How cute is she?
Junie even climbed on stage with her mom towards the end.
She’s not afraid of crowds at all. Do y’all think Junie is more likely to be a future WNBA star or musician? Or both?
Appreciating my loved ones by my side on a magical day in ATL 📸: @justxfred 💕💕💕💕🌹🌹🌹🌹#ATLFAM #KTSE #LaterThatNightTour #NextStopVA
8/9 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
8/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
8/11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
8/13 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
8/14 – Boston, MA – Royale
8/16 – Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theater
8/17 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic
8/19 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
8/21 – Nashville – Marathon music works
8/25 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
8/28 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
9/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
9/3 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC
9/4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory was N Park
9/5 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
9/7 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox Sodo
9/8 – Portland, OR – The Crystal Ballroom