Oh So Yummy: Angela Simmons Thunderclaps Her Organic Cakes To “Level Up” And Twitter Is OBSESSED

Angela Simmons Dances To ‘Level Up’ In Her Bathing Suit Causing Reactions

Angela Simmons is still getting that cardio in…by shaking her cakes and the sight is overwhelming folks! The reality actress is no stranger to sharing her daily workouts with the gram, but now she’s sharing her thunderclapping dance moves. Ang did her own version of the “Level Up” challenge and woo!

She admits she doesn’t know how to dance well, but she’s fantastic at twerking those legs…

Swipe to see the second part of the dance when she turns around.

Angela Simmons on IG right now shaking her ass in a bikini🔥 pic.twitter.com/EDSFFzUo6v — Will (@WillHayes_24) August 9, 2018

Obviously, folks can’t get enough of Angela’s naturally jiggly thigh meats and the reactions are PRICELESS. Hit the flip to see what folks are saying and more photos ‘Kini clad Angela Simmons flicks.