When I'm at @savannagarcia house washing clothes feeling it ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ live life you only get one ๐Ÿ˜ƒ๐Ÿ˜ƒ๐Ÿ˜ƒenjoy it to the fullest #rkelly

A post shared by COUNTESS VAUGHN (@countessdvaughn) on May 16, 2016 at 6:32pm PDT