Beat Her Azz, Becky! Teen Suffers 5 Cracked Ribs After Foolish ‘Friend’ Shoves Her Off Bridge [Video]

Teen Shoved Off Bridge By Friend, Suffers Serious Injuries

With friends like these who needs enemies?

16-year-old Jordan Holgerson was treated for five cracked ribs, a bruised esophagus, injuries to her trachea, and air trapped in the lining of her lungs after being pushed from a bridge in Washington state. In a 10-second clip that has since gone viral, the teenager hesitates to jump into the Lewis River, at which point a “friend” shoves her.

The incident is reportedly being investigated by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, according to the NY Post. Holgerson’s mother told KATU that her daughter “is lucky she is not paralyzed or dead. We’re lucky she is going to recover and not have permanent injuries.”

Watch the crazy clip up top and tighten up your circle. Also, it’s probably always a horrible idea to jump from a bridge—intentionally or not.