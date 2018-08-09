Where Dey At Doe: Folks Anticipate Omarosa’s Surreptitious Trump Recordings Like A FIRE Mixtape

Omarosa Has “Secret” Trump Recordings

Ex-White House staffer Omarosa claims to be holding “secret” recordings of Trump that are being called “potentially damaging” according to The Daily Beast. Reportedly, one person confirmed to TDB they had heard at least one of her recordings featuring President Trump. Multiple sources familiar with the “Omarosa tapes” described the conversations between Trump and Manigault as anodyne, everyday chatter, but said they did appear to feature Trump’s voice, either over the phone or in-person.

The report was released yesterday, nearly crumbling the internet with reactions. Folks are hoping that Omarosa, who is promoting a new book, has the secret sauce to take down orange Donny.

Come thru sis we need anything rn to take down this administration. pic.twitter.com/e3LrznzlTi — RS (@xkeysz) August 8, 2018

A spokesperson for Simon & Schuster, Manigault’s publisher hasn’t confirm or denied the existence of the recordings, however speculation has run amuck. Do you think there is something Trump could say (that he hasn’t already) that could FINALLY lead to his impeachment?

You guys, Omarosa’s Trump tape is probably just 8mins of him breathing heavily with McDonald’s wrappers being balled up every now and then — VersusTheDead (@versusthedead) August 9, 2018

