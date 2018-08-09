Goals: Petition Starts To Make King James Secretary Of Education & Give Betsy DeVos The Boot

The People Have Spoken

The Innanet is showing its shady colors once again by making a clear statement against the U.S. Secretary or Education, Betsy DeVos.

Recently, a Rebecca G. started a petition on Care2 Petition calling for the firing of DeVos so that she can be replaced by all around do-gooder LeBron James.

On the petition’s page Rebecca argues, would you rather have an athlete like LeBron who just “opened a state-of-the-art public school for at-risk children in Akron, Ohio” or would you rather have DeVos, “a scandal-ridden Republican donor who shows an inexcusable dislike for public education, wants to gut protections for women and minorities, and has advocated for teachers to be armed in schools.”

I meeean, when you put it like that.

Rebecca’s petition has a goal of 17,000 signatures and as of Thursday, it already has over 16,000.

And the recipient for the petition?

Our deadbeat Umpa Lumpa pres’ himself, Donald Trump.

Rebecca knows that she’s reaching for the sky by trying to make King James our Secretary of Education, but as she says in her petition “It’s worth a try!”

And even if we shall fail, the epic shadery is a win itself.