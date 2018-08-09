FE-FE-Felon: Tekashi69 Facing 3 Years In Prison For Violating 2015 Sweetheart Plea Deal

Image via Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Tekashi69 Faces Up To 3 Years In Prison For Plea Violation

Looks like YG might not get a chance to lay hands and feet on his FEFE foe Tekashi69.

According to NYPost, the multi-hue-haired troll is facing 1 to 3 years in prison for violating a plea deal he took back in 2015 after he posted a video of himself and friends molesting a 13-year-old girl. He agreed to plead guilty in exchange for no jail time and no further arrests.

However, Tekashi has now been arrested twice since, once in Texas for choking a teen fan and again in May when he assaulted an officer in Brooklyn. The prosecutor wants his deal pulled and him placed in the bing.

69 will appear in court on October 2 to hear what the judge decides to do.

You’d think someone facing prison time in the middle of the biggest moment of his career would fly right, but alas…