Puny Packaged Papis Can Now Head To Dr. Penis For A More Plowable Peen

Doctor Offers Penis Injections That Will Increase Girth

Do you have a pee pee, but would like to slang a penis? Park Avenue plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe thinks he might be able to help you out with that. Dr. Rowe, more affectionately known as Dr. Penis, provides penile fillers that according to him can increase the male girth tremendously. NY Post reports it is a non-surgical procedure that can cost anywhere from $5,000-$25,000, depending on how much filler you want. Press play on the clip up top to meet the man who’s doing a solid for small-membered men everywhere.