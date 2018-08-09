Depleting Edges: Toya Wright Candidly Shows Off Postpartum Hair Loss

Toya Wright Reveals Struggles With Hair Loss

Pray for her edges!

Toya Wright is getting all the way real about the effects baby Reign is having on her body and health. In a surprising new post, Toya explains to her instagram followers that she’s dealing with thinning of her hair, caused by postpartum alopecia. Usually Toya isn’t this candid, but she says she wants to help any ladies that may need it with her experience.

Toya wrote:

Postpartum Alopecia Is so real… I didn’t know why my hair was falling out. I just noticed my edges and the middle of my hair were getting super thin. Every time I would wash my hair it would come out in chunks. I’ve always had full edges. I did some research and found out that new moms are surprised to be shedding more hair than usual in the first few months after giving birth, but it’s perfectly normal. there’s no need to panic: Your hair should be back to normal around your baby’s first birthday. That’s way too long to be without edges but it’s a part of the beauty of giving birth. I just wanted to share that with you ladies. Who else is experiencing postpartum hair loss? …..cause I don’t like it 😫!!

According to Parents.com, postpartum alopecia is temporary and ends by 6 months after giving birth. So, all she’ll need now is some patience. Good luck to Toya on growing her hair back!

In related news, baby girl Reign just celebrated her 6 months here on earth. Preciousness.