Behind The Scenes: Chef Aleem’s Plated Pleasures Are The Perfect Flavorful Fare For The Fox Theater [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Chef Aleem
Chef Aleem Goes Behind The Scenes Of Plated Pleasures
Chef Aleem and his Plated Pleasures catering company recently fed a 250-guest birthday party at the Fox Theater in Atlanta.
He took us behind the scenes to see exactly what it takes to get his mouth-watering meals prepared before the party. Check it out.
You can find Chef Aleem and Plated Pleasures on Instagram at @chef_aleem