Behind The Scenes: Chef Aleem’s Plated Pleasures Are The Perfect Flavorful Fare For The Fox Theater [Video]

Behind The Scenes: Chef Aleem's Plated Pleasures Are The Perfect Flavorful Fare For The Fox Theater

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Chef Aleem

Chef Aleem Goes Behind The Scenes Of Plated Pleasures

Chef Aleem and his Plated Pleasures catering company recently fed a 250-guest birthday party at the Fox Theater in Atlanta.

He took us behind the scenes to see exactly what it takes to get his mouth-watering meals prepared before the party. Check it out.

You can find Chef Aleem and Plated Pleasures on Instagram at @chef_aleem

Comments

