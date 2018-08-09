“Snowfall” Exclusive First Look: It’s Time For Franklin To Tighten Up His Operation [VIDEO]

In the new season of Snowfall, everyone is working toward their ultimate goals of money, power, and influence as we enter 1984 in Los Angeles. Franklin is starting to experience the perils of success, Teddy finds his off-book drug-funded operation may be vulnerable from unexpected sources, and the drug-running couple, Gustavo and Lucia, discover the potency of crack and try to exploit it.

Snowfall is created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron and Executive Produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London and Trevor Engelson

Episode 4 of Snowfall airs Thursday, August 9 at 10am ET/PT on FX.