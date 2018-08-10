Do You, Boo: A Gallery Of Reasons Safaree Was (Maybe) Into Smashing Lyrica’s Cakes To Smithereens

- By Bossip Staff
Reasons Safaree Wants Lyrica

The big story out of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood is the notion that Safaree and Lyrica may or may not have had some sort of dirty dog love affair at some point. It’s been one of the biggest points of drama for the past three weeks, and while everyone is focused on the who did what, let’s see a few reasons Safaree would have been down for that ride in the first place.

What’s the temperature?

A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

Take a look…

💔

A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

BitterSweet 🍬 🍭 #RENT

A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

Caption This … #RENT

A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

Ice Queen 👑 #swipeleft hair @itsmyabitch n I New hair Line ! 😍

A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

Mood 😍 #ADIA ✨IAMLYRICA.COM✨

A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

    Lil Bad Sweet Wild Lit Don't Piss her off kinda bish ‼️ #ADIA ✨

    A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

    Take ya main baby jus because … #TUH ❤️IAMLYRICA.COM ❤️

    A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

    Ice Tea And Nobody Gets Hurt 🍹😍

    A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

    Whaddup NEW YORK ‼️💰

    A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

    Sweet n Sour 🙄🦄 #Lhhh #PLT #Rent #WhereDidTheLoveGo

    A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

