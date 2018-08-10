Do You, Boo: A Gallery Of Reasons Safaree Was (Maybe) Into Smashing Lyrica’s Cakes To Smithereens
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12
❯
❮
Reasons Safaree Wants Lyrica
The big story out of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood is the notion that Safaree and Lyrica may or may not have had some sort of dirty dog love affair at some point. It’s been one of the biggest points of drama for the past three weeks, and while everyone is focused on the who did what, let’s see a few reasons Safaree would have been down for that ride in the first place.
Take a look…