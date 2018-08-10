Stumped For Trump: Jimmy Kimmel Checks MAGA-Minded Kanye Into Speechlessness Over His ‘Homie’ Trump’s Policies [Video]

By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Kanye West went on another tirade about loving Trump, not being bullied out of his beliefs, loving getting Black people mad at him, etc. But suddenly, the brash rapper didn’t have much to say in the way of a response at the very end when Jimmy point-blank asked him what it is about Trump and his hateful words and policies that makes him think he gives a damn about Black people, or anyone else for that matter…

