Queens Flip: Here’s What Happened When Nicki Minaj SPAZZED On Her Label On The Air For Not Releasing Her Album At Midnight

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

Nicki Minaj

Apple/Beats1

Nicki Minaj Spazzes On Her Label

Nicki Minaj had her radio show last night to hype everyone up for the album, full of guests and tea to satiate all of her fans. She wanted to give everyone a bigger surprise in the form of a full album at midnight. But…it didn’t happen. All of that led to her hopping on the phone with her label, demanding they drop it.

Then…crickets. No album, even though it IS dropping at noon EST today. So what happened? Well, Nicki continued to spazz and Twitter went up.

Peep the funniest reactions and videos of Nicki giving her own label the biz.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus