Queens Flip: Here’s What Happened When Nicki Minaj SPAZZED On Her Label On The Air For Not Releasing Her Album At Midnight
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16
❯
❮
Nicki Minaj Spazzes On Her Label
Nicki Minaj had her radio show last night to hype everyone up for the album, full of guests and tea to satiate all of her fans. She wanted to give everyone a bigger surprise in the form of a full album at midnight. But…it didn’t happen. All of that led to her hopping on the phone with her label, demanding they drop it.
Then…crickets. No album, even though it IS dropping at noon EST today. So what happened? Well, Nicki continued to spazz and Twitter went up.
Peep the funniest reactions and videos of Nicki giving her own label the biz.