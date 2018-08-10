That Was Fast: YouTube Sensation Queen Naija Knocked Up By “Friend” ClarenceNYC — 4 Months After Divorcing Chris Sails

Congratulations: Queen Naija Expecting A Seed With ClarenceNYC

22-Year-Old Queen Naija, a super popular YouTube personality just dropped a bomb on her fans in her latest video. She’s having a baby with her friend, Clarence and she’s only been divorced for four months!

Queen built her YouTube page by doing funny videos with her ex-husband Chris Sails and left the relationship earlier this year; after four years because he repeatedly cheated. The couple has their own child, a son and divorced back in April. After leaving Chris, Queen released her song “Medicine” which charted on Billboard. The song went crazy and Clarence even played “Chris” in the video. Talk about irony…

In a recent interview with Ebro, Queen said she felt like her ex-husband was jealous of her singing career. She also refused to call Clarence her boyfriend, feeling he didn’t deserve the title yet…but now they live together and are reclaiming their LOVE.

Peep how the soon to be co-parents reveal their baby news below. Start at the 19:33 mark.

Awww congrats. Are you shocked by this? Hit the flip to more of Queen and Clarence coupled-up.