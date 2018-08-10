Pure Comedy: Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, & More Rappers Roast Themselves With Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’ [Video]

Rappers Read Their Hilarious Mean Tweets On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! wasn’t just memorable because of Kanye West’s talking segment.

Late night fans were also gifted with another edition of what is arguably Kimmel’s most popular bit ever, Mean Tweets. This special hip hop edition of the segment brought appearances from Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Wale, Big Sean, Ty Dolla Sign, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, DJ Khaled, and plenty of others.

Celebrities roasting themselves is never not funny, and these tweets were all are pure comedy.