Bongrats: Tube Sock & Tap Shoe Gangsta YG To Release 4Hunnid Apparel In Barneys New York
YG Announces Barneys Release
YG took it to the next level with his clothing line 4Hunnid, now you can cop it at Barneys New York. The west coast rapper hosted a fashion show for the line this week, in LA’s Microsoft Theater. The “Kut and Sew” line is said to be inspired by gentlemen’s clubs, with a dose of West Coast vibes according to Complex. The line includes tees, sweaters, and more cut-and-sew items than in previous 4Hunnid offerings, including shorts, a red jumpsuit, a coaches jacket, and camp shirts.
“For all you n**** making memes about me and how I dress, go buy my shit in Barneys, bitch!” YG shouted to the crowd. The audience featured famous names like Diddy, Tyga, Russell Westbrook, Big Sean and 2 Chainz. Congratulations to YG, who also recently released his album “Stay Dangerous.
Hit the flip to see more of YG’s “Kut and Sew” threads.