Solo Migo: Quavo Releases 3 New Singles “Lamb Talk”, “Workin’ Me” And “Bubble Gum” [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images
Quavo Releases 3 New Singles
It appears that the long-awaited solo career for Quavo is on the way. Last night the leading Migo released not one, not two, but THREE new singles.
Peep the first one “Lamb Talk” below.
What say you about “Workin’ Me”? Do any of these three songs make you wanna move your azz?