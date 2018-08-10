Solo Migo: Quavo Releases 3 New Singles “Lamb Talk”, “Workin’ Me” And “Bubble Gum” [Audio]

Quavo Releases 3 New Singles

It appears that the long-awaited solo career for Quavo is on the way. Last night the leading Migo released not one, not two, but THREE new singles.

Peep the first one “Lamb Talk” below.

Flip the page to hear the next song.

You feeling “Bubble Gum”? Flip the page to hear the final tune.

What say you about “Workin’ Me”? Do any of these three songs make you wanna move your azz?

