Hide Ya Meemaw: Meet The Poon-Sizzling Pop-Pop With Twentyyyy Teeeew Kids
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10
❯
❮
Meet The Panty-Soaking Grandpop Shattering The Internet
So, apparently, there’s an extremely fertile grandpa scampering around and thirst trapping on the gram. And this isn’t just some ordinary ‘ole pop-pop. No maam. He’s thee ultimate poon-sizzler with dreads, tats and man-ho jobs who has the ladies (and your meemaw) in a heart eye tizzy.
Hit the flip to meet the poon-sizzling pop-pop with twenty teeeew kids.