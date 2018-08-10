Queen Tingz: Nicki Minaj Brings Cassie, Draya, Lauren London, Kelly Rowland, Kim K And More To Her Beats 1 Queen Radio Launch

Nicki Minaj Has A Successful Queen Radio Launch On Beats 1

Congrats to Nicki Minaj, who on Thursday night launched her Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music, Queen Radio, to celebrate the release of her forthcoming album (she finished the project just three hours prior to arriving at the Beats 1 studios).

The record shattering MC selected favorite cuts from her Essentials playlist, engaged in unfiltered banter with her Barbz, and unleashed surprises and special guests at every turn, including special guests: Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Foxy Brown, Normani, Yo Gotti, Justine Skye, Sevyn Streeter, Riley Burruss, Lauren London, Winnie Harlow, and more.

Awwww that’s so sweet she had young Riley there!!!!

Nicki also revealed that her Queen album will arrive early — dropping at 9a PST / 12p EST on Friday, August 10th. She told Zane Lowe she’ll be back on Beats 1 at 8:00a PST / 11:00a EST Friday to dive in to the album track-by-track. Tune in at apple.co/beats1.

Queen Radio also trended #1 globally on Twitter during the launch.

Next up for Nicki, the rapper will return to the VMAs with a surprise remote performance, presented by PEPSI®, from an iconic New York location. This will mark Minaj’s debut performance after the release of her highly anticipated album, “Queen.” Minaj joins previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Jennifer Lopez, who will not only perform, but will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The “VMAs” will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

