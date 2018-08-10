SMH: Daddy Yankee Robbed Of $2.3 Million Worth Of Jewelry By Someone Posing As Him At Hotel

Daddy Yankee Robbed Of Millions in Jewelry In Spin

Daddy Yankee, most recently known for smash his 2017 hit “Despacito,” was reportedly robbed of $2.3-million worth of jewels after a man posing as him had hotel staff in Spain open the room’s safe.

The robbery was later confirmed by the artist’s press office in a tweet on Thursday.

La oficina de prensa de @daddy_yankee confirma que el artista ha sido víctima de robo mientras estaba fuera de su hotel de Valencia, España. Ya ha sido contratada una firma de abogados y no se darán más declaraciones para no entorpecer de ninguna manera la investigación. — Nevarez PR (@nevarezpr) August 9, 2018

“The press office @daddy_yankee confirms that the artist has been a victim of robbery while he was outside his hotel in Valencia, Spain. A law firm has already been hired and no further declarations will be given so as not to hinder the investigation in any way,” the translated tweet read.

Local media explained that a man posing as Daddy Yankee asked the staff at Meliá Valencia Hotel, where the real Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez — Daddy Yankee’s real name — was staying, to open the room’s safe, the BCC reported.

The rapper reportedly discovered the missing jewels on Tuesday night and immeadiately contacted authorities. The publication also reported that two rooms were robbed — one with the safe containing the jewels and the other with thousands of dollars in cash.

Despite the major theft, Daddy Yankee is currently on the road in Europe and will continue his tour.