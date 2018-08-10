Fiyaaah Tings: Meet The Feathery Delicious Melanin Meals Who Scorched Crop Over 2018

#cropover2018 A post shared by ashley. (@darealashley) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT

The Hottest Tings Of Crop Over 2018

Barbados’ annual Crop Over festival continued its reign as the LITTEST two-month-long turn up on Earth with seas of sun-kissed (and very delicious) fiyaaah tings who came thru and slayyyed for the millionth consecutive year.

Peep the feathery delicious hot tings who sizzled Crop Over 2018 on the flip.