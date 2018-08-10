Kylie Jenner Brings In 21st Birthday With Baby Stormi Before Hosting Huge Family Bash… But Did She Shadily Shun Tristan Thompson?
So Kylie Jenner is finally 21… But she kicked off the occasion by acknowledging the most important role of her life — motherhood. The reality starlet posted two precious pictures with her daughter Stormi.
Super cute right…
Before heading out to party we’re glad she got in that good family time.
Baby Daddy Travis Scott also took to the ‘gram to salute his wifey on her special day.
Then the whole gang headed to Hollywood to celebrate. Well, maybe not the whole gang. Hit the flip to see who got omitted.
Kylie hosted a special dinner at Craig’s followed by a larger party that was attended by Dave Chappelle, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, French Montana and more.
One of the highlights from the party was this mural:
It’s a family portrait with all the extras — even Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods and Kendall’s relatively new boyfriend Ben Simmons are included — but apparently, Tristan Thompson’s mural privileges have been revoked? So was Kylie being shady or did Khloe not want him included? What do you think?
Kylie posted a few photos in her dinner outfit
The whole krew decided to turn 21…
The aftermath…