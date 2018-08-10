Kylie Jenner Brings In 21st Birthday With Baby Stormi Before Hosting Huge Family Bash… But Did She Shadily Shun Tristan Thompson?

- By Bossip Staff
Kylie Jenner Turns 21 With A Family Bash That Includes EVERYONE — Except Tristan Thompson

So Kylie Jenner is finally 21… But she kicked off the occasion by acknowledging the most important role of her life — motherhood. The reality starlet posted two precious pictures with her daughter Stormi.

my heart

Before heading out to party we’re glad she got in that good family time.

Baby Daddy Travis Scott also took to the ‘gram to salute his wifey on her special day.

Then the whole gang headed to Hollywood to celebrate. Well, maybe not the whole gang. Hit the flip to see who got omitted.

Kanye West and various celebrities attending Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday in Los Angeles, CA.

Kylie hosted a special dinner at Craig’s followed by a larger party that was attended by Dave Chappelle, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, French Montana and more.

Dave Chappelle Kanye West and various celebrities attending Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday in Los Angeles, CA.

One of the highlights from the party was this mural:

Artful @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

It’s a family portrait with all the extras — even Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods and Kendall’s relatively new boyfriend Ben Simmons are included — but apparently, Tristan Thompson’s mural privileges have been revoked? So was Kylie being shady or did Khloe not want him included? What do you think?

bday dinner … look 1 💗

Kylie posted a few photos in her dinner outfit

t-minus two hours

💕

twenty one

This was the real birthday ‘fit

Rear view

BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR! WERE ALL TURNING 21!!

The whole krew decided to turn 21…

a bunch of baddies 🤷🏻‍♀️ we’re 21 today

happy fucking birthday bitch

thank you for all of my birthday wishes

It’s our 21st birthday

we’re 21 bitch!

happy 21st birthday to my tiny sister! i love being in your presence @kyliejenner

🎈

LOVE ✨

    Get Back Together 😍😍 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    🎈 🎈🎈 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    Kris 💗 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    Chappelle in the house @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    Turn Up 🔥 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    Gang is lit! @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    🎂 🔥 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    Ex Factoring @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    The Turn Up 🔥🔥 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    💗🔥💗🔥💗 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    Chuck it up Kimmie 🍻 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

    goodnight

    The aftermath…

