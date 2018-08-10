Kylie Jenner Brings In 21st Birthday With Baby Stormi Before Hosting Huge Family Bash… But Did She Shadily Shun Tristan Thompson?

Kylie Jenner Turns 21 With A Family Bash That Includes EVERYONE — Except Tristan Thompson

So Kylie Jenner is finally 21… But she kicked off the occasion by acknowledging the most important role of her life — motherhood. The reality starlet posted two precious pictures with her daughter Stormi.

Super cute right…

my heart A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

Before heading out to party we’re glad she got in that good family time.

Baby Daddy Travis Scott also took to the ‘gram to salute his wifey on her special day.

Then the whole gang headed to Hollywood to celebrate. Well, maybe not the whole gang. Hit the flip to see who got omitted.