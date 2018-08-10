Ain’t That A B**ch: Melania Trump’s Parents Become U.S. Citizens Using “Chain Migration” Process Trump Wants To End

Melania Trump’s Parents Use “Chain Migration” For U.S. Citizenship

Well, well well, what sort of hypocrisy are we dealing with today?

Donald Trump‘s in-laws are now officially United States citizens, have they obtained their citizenship through the sponsorship of their adult daughter–which just so happens to be one of the very categories of family visas that the Cheeto-in-Chief’s administration is hoping to end.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, the parents of Melania Trump, were granted citizenship Thursday, their immigration attorney announced. Both are from Slovenia, and had been living in the United States with green cards prior to obtaining their citizenship this week.

Chain migration is a term used to refer to a process that migrants use to follow others from the same town to a new destination. With chain migration, “prospective migrants typically learn about new opportunities, are given transportation, and have initial accommodation and employment arranged by means of primary social relationships with previous migrants.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump hates “chain migration,” calling it a “dirtier” way of characterizing what he referred to as “a bedrock of our immigration process when it comes to family reunification.”

So it looks like Donald Trump is fine with this type of migration as long as it’s letting more white people into the country.

Can’t say we’re surprised.