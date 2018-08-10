Niecy Nash’s Darling Daughter Dia Celebrates Her Sweet Sixteen David Tutera Style! [VIDEO]

Niecy Nash Throws Runway Inspired Bash For Daughter Dia On “David Tutera Celebrations”

Comedian and actress Niecy Nash has a lot to celebrate! It was recently announced that the “Claws” star has been cast in Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film ‘Central Park Five.’

Outside of her career, Niecy is also celebrating her little girl growing up! On the next episode of “David Tutera’s Celebrations” Niecy hires David to throw a fashion-inspired Sweet Sixteen bash for her daughter Dia. But when mom threatens to steal the spotlight, will Dia overcome her nerves to walk the runway?

DAVID TUTERA’S CELEBRATIONS’ – “Niecy Nash” – Airs Friday, August 10 at 10PM ET/PT

Will you be watching?