Bad & Boujee Bridal Edition: Lira Galore Set To Say I Do To Migos Manager Pee Thomas

Lira And Pee Sitting In A Tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G

Lira Galore has found love again! And guess what? This time her boo ISN’T a rapper. He’s a BOSS! The exotic dancer turned model is reportedly engaged to Pierre “Pee” Thomas, the CEO of Atlanta indie label Quality Control Music, according to Hip Hop Enquirer sources. The outlet claims Thomas proposed to Lira (whose real last name is Mercer) with a ring valued at $2 million.

#CountYourBlessings A post shared by @ qcmceo_p on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:50pm PDT

Lira and Pee are looking to exchange I Do’s very soon, even possibly eloping to do so, before hosting a larger wedding after some planning that would include family and friends.

Ironically there were rumors that Lira and Quavo were hooking up awhile back.

What do you think about Lira’s engagement? Are you happy for her? Indifferent? Do you think Rick Ross will congratulate her? Oh and this reminds us — she kept Ross’ ring after they split, do you think she should return it now that she’s engaged to someone else?

