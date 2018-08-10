Petty Boots: Foxy Brown Hit The Block Button On Stefflon Don Over Lil Kim Inspired Mixtape Cover
Just when you thought there was peace in the world of female hip hop — 20 year old drama between Lil Kim and Foxy Brown is ignited.
According to U.K. rapper Stefflon Don, Foxy Brown is in her feelings over Stef’s new mixtape cover, which is hella inspired by Lil Kim’s Notorious K.I.M. album cover.
Soooooooo I actually dropped one tear while posting this😢 im just so excited, grateful but nervous at the same damn time 😩Yes i payed homage to Lil KIM because I honestly don’t think i would be as fearless as i am without her period!!!!!!! 🔐SECURE the mixtape will be out AUGUST 17TH 😈🤟🏽🔐😘But you can PRE ORDER a signed copy Now!!!! Hit the link 👆🏽#Secure #stefflondon #August17th #DON #VIV #RatTrap #ILoveYouGuys #ImStillCrying #LikeABiggAssBaby 😭 @rymezbpm love you for all the hard work!
Stef took to IG to spill the tea:
But wait Why one of my fav aunties got to block me cuz i show love to the other 😩🤣🤣 tag her n tell her chill sis, be secure shit ain’t that deep and she should focus more on her president and the GMO’S they put in our food ❤️🔐😇 #SECURE #MIXTAPE #AUGUST17 #STEFFLONDON #FoxyBrown #FamilyFeud #IStillLoveMyAuntie #ShesJustTired #WaitIfImBlocked #IDontThingkTheTagWouldWork 🤔😩🤣
Y’all think Foxy’s still holding some hostility toward Kim nearly two decades later? If that’s the case, maybe Stefflon should be like teflon and not got stuck in the drama.