Petty Boots: Foxy Brown Hit The Block Button On Stefflon Don Over Lil Kim Inspired Mixtape Cover

Just when you thought there was peace in the world of female hip hop — 20 year old drama between Lil Kim and Foxy Brown is ignited.

According to U.K. rapper Stefflon Don, Foxy Brown is in her feelings over Stef’s new mixtape cover, which is hella inspired by Lil Kim’s Notorious K.I.M. album cover.

Stef took to IG to spill the tea:

Y’all think Foxy’s still holding some hostility toward Kim nearly two decades later? If that’s the case, maybe Stefflon should be like teflon and not got stuck in the drama.