Issa Rae Dishes On Her ‘Insecure’ Love Interests’ BDE On ‘The Breakfast Club’ [Video]

Issa Rae Talks Insecure On The Breakfast Club

HBO’s popular series Insecure is FINALLY coming back for a third season, and Issa Rae is here to give the scoop to the good people over at The Breakfast Club.

Throughout the interview, Issa talks about what we can expect from the show in it’s upcoming season, including the lack of Lawrence, adulting, and a new side job that we just have to wait and see.

Peep the interview to catch up on what you need to know before Insecure comes back this Sunday.