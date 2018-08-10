Mid-Thug-Life Crisis: Juelz Santana Gets A Puny “100” Emoji Neck Tattoo

Are You Feeling Juelz Santana’s New Tattoo?

Juelz Santana is inking himself up…at the tender age of 36. The rapper just copped a neck tattoo, and its of the “100” emoji. His tattoo artist David Pracise shared the snap of the tattoo on instagram.

Are you feeling the new ink???

In case you were interested, Juelz and Kimbella are still going strong — despite legal hiccups.

Previously we reported that a judge ruled the “Clockwork” rapper couldn’t go home to his longtime partner Kimbella for the remainder of his house arrest. The judge suggested an anger management program for Juelz and evaluation before he’d consider letting him move back home to his family. The feds have barred the rapper from residing with Kimbella as he fights the felony charges because of a previous domestic violence incident between the pair.

Hopefully Juelz can find some legal clarity soon to go with his new neck piece.