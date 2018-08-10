Good, Stay Mad: NFL Players Continue To Kneel To Protest Police Violence, Donald Trump Reacts Like A Lil’ Beyotch

Image via Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images

NFL Players Kneel During National Anthem To Protest Police Brutality

The NFL preseason was in full effect last night and so was the players’ continued protest of police violence against minorities. Several players including Miami Dolphins wideouts Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson (seen above) took a knee during the national anthem and defensive end Robert Quinn raise a “Black power” fist. According to ESPN:

“It just happened that way,” Stills said. “When I’m on a knee, most of the time I’m praying, and thank God for having Albert next to me. Being a part of this protest hasn’t been easy. I thought I was going to be by myself out there. Today I had an angel with me with Albert being out there. I’m grateful he sees what’s happening, and he wants to do something about it as well.”

Kaep took time to show Kenny support and appreciation on Twitter.

Also staying the course is Donald Trump’s hatred of Black players voicing their disgust with unchecked police violence against Black and brown people. The orange Tang douchebag woke up this morning to again chide the players for giving him and his MAGAs the proverbial middle finger.

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Suspend deez in ya mouf.