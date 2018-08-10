For The Community: Killer Mike Joins Atlanta’s High Museum of Art’s Board of Directors

Killer Mike Joins Art Museum Board Of Directors

Atlanta native Killer Mike seems to be more of an activist these days than a rapper, and now he’s adding another title to his repertoire. Mike just joined the board of an art museum in ATL, and he says he plans to help grow and diversify its audience.

News outlets have been reporting that Killer Mike is one of four people who joined the High Museum of Art’s board of directors. Executives David Park of Georgia-Pacific and Keinon Johnson of Interscope Records are also among the new board members who joined the crew. Together, they’ll serve three-year terms on the now 85-member panel.

High director Rand Suffolk said in a statement that the museum is thrilled to add the community leaders to its board, and hopes that they’ll bring new perspectives and talents.

Killer Mike spoke with WXIA-TV, telling them that he wants to align the museum with Atlanta’s artistic expressions like hip-hop, and says he’s the working-class social connectivity between it all.

Let’s see what he has in store for diversifying art in Atlanta.