Party Poopin’ Pam: White Lady Calls Cops On Black Kids, Claims They Held Her Daughter Hostage And Raped Her [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Watch: White Woman Lies To Police Claiming That Black Boys Raped Her Daughter
This whole “calling the cops on Black people minding their business” stuff has gone too far.
One White woman recently exercised all her White privilege and interrupted a party that her daughter sneakily attended. Even though the daughter showed up to the party at her own will, the racist Becky proceeded to call the police, claiming that the Black boys held her child hostage and raped her.
The video is disturbing. The story is disturbing. And yet, this is nothing new in ‘Merica.
Hit the flip to see what folks had to say about the foolery.