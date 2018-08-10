Party Poopin’ Pam: White Lady Calls Cops On Black Kids, Claims They Held Her Daughter Hostage And Raped Her [Video]

Watch: White Woman Lies To Police Claiming That Black Boys Raped Her Daughter

This whole “calling the cops on Black people minding their business” stuff has gone too far.

One White woman recently exercised all her White privilege and interrupted a party that her daughter sneakily attended. Even though the daughter showed up to the party at her own will, the racist Becky proceeded to call the police, claiming that the Black boys held her child hostage and raped her.

THIS IS AMERICA! Planned a kick back with some friends, and some unexpected people showed. Mother of a white woman comes pounding on the door at 1:30 AM, saying we held her daughter hostage and we are “black rapist” This is 2018. This is America. Don’t let this go unseen. pic.twitter.com/TTgXPHL3rE — kentuckie dubbie ✞ (@DubbieSauce) August 9, 2018

The video is disturbing. The story is disturbing. And yet, this is nothing new in ‘Merica.

