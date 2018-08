Nicely Shaped Black Nail Salon Owner Pulls Up To Asian Spot Passing Out Flyers Telling Folks To Invest In Black Business! [Video]

BEING PRO BLACK IS NOT BEING HATEFUL OR A RACIST IT MEANS I LOVE MY BLACK QUEENS AND KINGS AND I AM WILLING TO STAND ON THE FRONT LINE FOR US ALL I LOVE YALL STOP LOOKING FOR FAULTS IN US WE SHOW SO MUCH HATE TOWARDS ONE ANOTHER WAKE UP RESPECT THIS MOVEMENT AND SEE THE GOOD IN IT ♥️ EVERY OTHER RACE THAT EXIST UNITES STRONGER THAN US ALL I WANNA DO IS FINESSE MY BLACK KINGS AND QUEENS KEEP THEM LOOKING AMAZING AND CONTINUE SPREADING LOVE & RESPECT #trinasbeautyspa #blacknailtechs #blacknailsalons

A post shared by KATRINA (@trinasbeautyspa) on Aug 8, 2018 at 10:03pm PDT