All Def Defense: Russell Simmons Sues Accuser Who Claims He Threatened To F**k Her Son & Raped Her

Russell Simmons Wants Rape Accuser To Pay $35,000

Russell Simmons is firing back legally at a rape accuser who he says is making fictional claims towards him. According to the Blast, the Jane Doe is suing Russ for $10 Million claiming he raped her after a concert. He also allegedly threatened to rape her son if she didn’t comply.

The woman claimed in her lawsuit that she took her kid to a hip-hop concert, where Simmons approached her and invited them backstage. She claimed he invited her to an afterparty at a hotel nearby, which she went to after dropping off her son. Once at his hotel room, she alleged he closed the door and said, “I’m going to f*** you.” When she protested, she claims he told her, “I am going to f*** you or I’m going to f*** your son. You decide.”

Whaaat??? Welp, Simmons calls the claims “outrageous”, and said the statute of limitations had already passed and demanded the case be thrown out. He’s also suing for $35,000 for fees and costs he incurred opposing “this baseless and improper” claim.

Russell recently made headlines over another rape claim involving activist/writer Sil Lai Abrams. She says Simmons raped her during her sleep in 1994.